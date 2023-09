Azerbaijan on Tuesday denounced what it called France's "Islamophobic" comments about its military operation in Karabakh, after Paris called it "illegal, unjustifiable and unacceptable."

"The Islamophobic and anti-Azerbaijani policy of France, as well as its unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that the farther France is from the region, the better it will be," Baku's foreign ministry said.