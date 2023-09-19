ARMENIAN ATTACK KILLS 1 CIVILIAN IN SHUSHA, SYMBOLIC CITY OF AZERBAIJANS KARABAKH

An Azerbaijani civilian was killed in a mortar attack by Armenian armed forces in Shusha in the Karabakh region, authorities said Tuesday.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said units affiliated with the Armenian armed forces carried out an attack on the city with mortars.

Vidadi Ferhadov, who worked as an engineer in the Shusha State Grove, died as a result of the attack, it added.

Azerbaijan said Tuesday it started "anti-terror activities" in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in the 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia.

The Armenian military in 1991 occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of fighting. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, but tensions continue despite talks concerning a long-term peace agreement.

Separately, Baku said Armenian forces stationed in Karabakh fired on Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Aghdam region, adding that retaliatory measures were being taken.





