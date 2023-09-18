Biden thanks foreign allies for helping with Iran prisoner swap

President Joe Biden welcomed the return of five citizens to the United States following a prisoner swap with Iran and thanked allies for helping to secure their release.



"Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharghi, and two citizens who wish to remain private will soon be reunited with their loved ones — after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.



"I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to help us achieve this outcome, including the governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea.



"I give special thanks to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, both of whom helped facilitate this agreement over many months of difficult and principled American diplomacy," he said.



Biden also reminded US citizens about the risk of travelling to Iran and said Washington could not guarantee their freedom should they be detained.



"American passport holders should not travel there," he said.











