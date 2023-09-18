Antarctic Sea ice levels well below seasonal average

At the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Walter Meier, who analyzes data related to Antarctica's ice, stated in an interview with the BBC that the ice levels are "remarkably low" and expressed pessimism about the loss of ice returning to previous levels.

According to NSIDC data, the glacier area, which is approximately 17 million square kilometers, is 1.5 million square kilometers below the September average.

Robbie Mallet from the University of Manitoba emphasized that the data is "concerning" and stated, "This is a potentially worrisome sign of climate change in Antarctica that we haven't seen in the last 40 years."