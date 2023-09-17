Russia says Ukrainian drones destroyed near Crimea and Moscow

Russia destroyed six Ukrainian drones en route to the Crimea peninsula, Moscow said on Sunday.



The Defense Ministry said air defense stopped the six drones off the western, northwestern and eastern coasts of Crimea, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.



A drone attack on Moscow was also repelled, with Ukrainian drones destroyed in the Istra and Ramenki districts, it said.



No casualties or damage from fallen debris had been reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.



Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military bases on the peninsula and has made clear that it sees it as Ukrainian sovereign territory.



Russia illegally annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014. Taking back Crimea is a major goal of Ukraine's national defence.









