News World Zelensky thanks supporters for military aid to fight off Russia

Zelensky thanks supporters for military aid to fight off Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his gratitude to Germany and other nations for their ongoing support in assisting Ukraine in defending against Russia's full-scale invasion.

DPA WORLD Published September 16,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks to Germany and other states for their continued support in helping his country fight off Russia's full-scale invasion.



"This week we have made significant progress in implementing existing defence agreements and other support packages," Zelensky said in his evening video address on Saturday.



"Denmark – thank you for the new defence package, which is already the 12th package. Equipment, ammunition, and missiles for our air defence," he said.



"Germany – thank you for the new batch of military aid. Belgium – your participation in our pilot training is approved. Thank you! Norway – your decision to provide additional funding for Ukraine's recovery. It's crucial. Thank you!"



He continued, "South Korea – thank you for the new financial support agreement! The United States – the new sanctions decision to limit Russia's ability to engage in terror. Thank you!"



Kiev is still however waiting on a German decision as to whether Berlin will provide Taurus cruise missiles, a decision that is taking more time than Ukraine would hope.









