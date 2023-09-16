Over 30 targets hit, senior terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq by Turkish strikes

Turkish airstrikes targeted terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq earlier this week, destroying a total of 31 targets and "neutralizing" senior terror group members, according to a press release on Saturday.

"In order to neutralize the PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements and to thwart terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from northern Iraq while ensuring our border security, air operations were conducted on terrorist targets in the Gara region of northern Iraq on Sept. 13-15," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The destroyed targets included caves, shelters, and caches used by terrorists, said the ministry, noting that some of these locations were deemed to be housing senior terrorists.

It underlined that a significant number of terrorists were "neutralized" during the operations, using domestically produced ammunition to the maximum extent.

The ministry added that the strikes were conducted in accordance with Türkiye's "right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter," and that "every precaution was taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment, were not harmed."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.



