TURKISH INFLUENCE IN NEW YORK: ERDOĞANS GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC AGENDA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will depart for New York, USA, tomorrow to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Every year, President Erdoğan's speech at the UN podium places important global issues on the agenda and offers a unique perspective on the international system.

His speech, scheduled for September 19th, Tuesday, during this year's summit, is highly anticipated.

President Erdoğan will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, and numerous other heads of state and government within the scope of the summit, which will take place in New York from September 17th to 21st. It is expected that most of these meetings, focusing on bilateral and global issues, will take place at the "Turkevi," a source of pride for Turkish diplomacy.