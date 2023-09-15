TURKISH INFLUENCE IN NEW YORK: ERDOĞANS GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC AGENDA

 Contact Us
President Erdoğan is set to travel to New York tomorrow to attend the United Nations General Assembly. An anticipated meeting between President Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Guterres is on the agenda, and climate change is among the pivotal topics under discussion.

Published September 15,2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will depart for New York, USA, tomorrow to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Every year, President Erdoğan's speech at the UN podium places important global issues on the agenda and offers a unique perspective on the international system.

His speech, scheduled for September 19th, Tuesday, during this year's summit, is highly anticipated.

President Erdoğan will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, and numerous other heads of state and government within the scope of the summit, which will take place in New York from September 17th to 21st. It is expected that most of these meetings, focusing on bilateral and global issues, will take place at the "Turkevi," a source of pride for Turkish diplomacy.