Beijing says sanctions two US defence companies over Taiwan arms sales

Beijing said Friday it was sanctioning two US defence companies, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, over their roles in supplying arms to Taiwan.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation directly participated as the prime contractor in US arms sales to Taiwan on August 24. Northrop Grumman has participated in US arms sales to Taiwan many times. According to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the PRC, China has decided to impose sanctions on the above two US military companies," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.







