Russia reports Ukraine conducted unmanned vehicle attacks

According to separate statements from the ministry, Ukraine launched drone attacks on the Belgorod region once and on the Bryansk region three times with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) starting last night and continuing throughout the night.

The statements report that these attacks were thwarted.

Attack on Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea

In another statement, it was noted that around 05:00, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship named "Sergey Kotov" with 5 unmanned sea vehicles, and it was reported that the unmanned sea vehicles were destroyed by fire from the ship.

The statement also mentioned attempted attacks on Crimean territories and reported that around 05:30, Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 UAVs over the peninsula.