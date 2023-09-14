Kremlin: We will enhance relations with North Korea in every possible area

Peskov spoke to journalists about Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Peskov stated that Kim's visit was timely and constructive, emphasizing that they would continue to develop relations with North Korea.

He highlighted that cooperation between Russia and North Korea would be developed in all areas, noting, "Military and technical cooperation falls into the category of highly sensitive areas of interaction. North Korea is our neighbor, and we aim to improve relations in all possible areas, and we will do so."

Peskov also mentioned that during the meeting between the two leaders, an agreement was reached to maintain contacts at various levels. He shared that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would visit Pyongyang in October.

Peskov further stated that Putin had accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea, and other details of the visit would be determined through diplomatic channels.

During the meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Peskov revealed that Putin had presented Kim with a Russian-made space suit glove used in space. He also noted that he couldn't provide information on the duration of Kim's visit to Russia, as it was under North Korea's initiative.