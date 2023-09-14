Berlin and Kiev mayors meet to confirm twin city status

The mayors of Berlin and Kiev are to cement an agreement to connect the two cities on Thursday.



Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko is to travel to the German capital to meet with his Berlin counterpart to make the partnership official.



Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner will host Klitschko at the Brandenburg Gate Thursday afternoon before they head to the Rotes Rathaus, or Red Town Hall.



The city-state's governing partners, the centre-left Social Democrats and centre-right Christian Democratic Union had committed to twinning their city to Kiev in their coalition agreement earlier this year.



Berlin sees this step as a sign of solidarity with embattled Ukraine, which has been fending off an all-out Russian invasion since February 2022.



According to the Senate Chancellery, Berlin has 17 other twin cities.



The city partnership with Moscow, which was inked in 1991, has been suspended due to the war in Ukraine.











