Another scandal in Sweden: PKK sympathizers burn effigy of Turkish leader Erdoğan in Stockholm

Sweden, awaiting approval from Türkiye for NATO membership, continues to grapple with scandals. Despite admitting that the country has essentially become a hub for the PKK, the Swedish police's response has left many astonished.



Another incident involving PKK activities has occurred, this time featuring the burning of an effigy resembling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Remarkably, the Swedish police appeared to stand by and simply observe the situation unfold, raising questions about their response to such actions. These events add to the ongoing controversies in Sweden and further complicate its relations with Türkiye.



Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish Parliament, supporters of the terrorist organization PKK gathered in the city center of Stockholm yesterday, sharing their unauthorized demonstration on social media accounts.



The shared video includes images of terrorist organization PKK supporters carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the PKK and holding a poster of the ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, burning a puppet resembling President Erdoğan's face at the scene.



It was also seen that supporters of the terrorist organization PKK carried a banner explaining that they had obtained permission from the police for a demonstration they would organize against Sweden's entry into NATO on September 30th in the center of Stockholm.