Terror group PKK supporters in Sweden target Türkiye, Turkish president in new provocation

Supporters of the PKK terrorist organization held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish parliament to mark the new parliamentary year, supporters of the terrorist outfit gathered in the city center of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Videos shared online show the supporters carrying PKK rags and poster of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, and burning a so-called effigy of Erdoğan on the spot.

The protesters also carried a banner saying police allowed them to hold a protest against Sweden's entry into NATO in the capital on Sept. 30.

The terror group's supporters have staged similar protests in the past.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.