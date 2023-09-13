Discussion of alien bodies unfolds in Mexican parliament

Speaking under oath at the Legislative Palace in San Lazaro, Maussan said, "These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... They are not beings found after a UFO crash. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and they fossilized." These extraordinary claims were made during a comprehensive congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous events. Maussan stated that the specimens had been analyzed by the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM).

The fossils underwent extensive analysis and were unusually covered in a layer that resembled sand. Maussan stated, "The public has the right to know about non-human technologies and non-human beings. We're talking about a subject that should unite humanity, not divide us. In this vast universe, we are not alone, and we should embrace this reality." The hearing included former US Navy pilot Lieutenant Ryan Graves and Harvard astrophysics professor Professor Avi Loeb, both of whom testified in a July US congressional hearing.

Some, including US Congressman Tim Burchett, believe the objects have extraterrestrial origins, while others argue they are more likely secret military operations. UFO whistleblower David Charles Grusch, who testified at the July US congressional hearing, claimed that the government was withholding evidence of intact alien craft.