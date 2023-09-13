Climate activists march in Berlin, demand urgent action

German climate activists rallied through the center of Berlin on Wednesday demanding a complete exit from fossil fuels by 2030.

The protesters from the Last Generation group gathered in the Moabit district, and marched slowly toward the city center, carrying banners calling for climate action.

Lina Johnsen, an activist from the group, told Anadolu they will continue their protests in the coming days to remind the government its obligations.

"Olaf Scholz calls himself a climate chancellor, but he's not even listening to the warnings of his advisers," she said. "The government's lack of action on climate change is a violation of the constitution."

"We're heading towards a climate catastrophe," Johnsen warned.

The group has published an open letter to Scholz, and demanded urgent and concrete steps to ensure Germany will exit from fossil fuels by 2030.

The year "2030 is a realistic, socially possible time horizon for the phase-out. If we in Germany take our own values and the laws of physics seriously, we must be fossil-free by 2030 at the latest," the group said.

Last Generation activists are planning to block roads and take radical actions in the coming days to increase pressure on the government over their concerns.