THERES NO REAL COMPETITION FOR PUTIN, KREMLIN SAYS AFTER ELECTIONS

Russia's ruling United Russia party made significant gains in elections over the weekend that observers described as neither free nor fair, with the results seen as a clear backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eyes of the Kremlin.



According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, United Russia's showing in the local and regional elections at the weekend in both Russia and four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Moscow were a clear vote of confidence in Putin ahead of the presidential elections next March.



Putin has not officially been nominated as a candidate, Peskov said, "but if we assume that the president declares his candidacy, then one thing is obvious: there's no real competition in our country in the current situation."



For the Kremlin, the regional elections, which came over 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, are a sign that the power apparatus is in control of the situation in the country.



In the 2018 elections, Putin had garnered 76.69%, with a turnout of 67.54%. Political observers assume that the presidential administration will do everything in its power to significantly surpass this result next year.



In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin strengthened his hold on power in the Russian capital, with a marked increase in his voter share.



The 65-year-old confidant of Putin received 76.39% of the vote, the central election commission announced in Moscow on Monday.



That was some 6% more than in the 2018 vote, when he garnered 70.17%.



Experts said the elections were not impartial or free from government interference, given the lack of media freedom, the lack of a range of viable parties, or parties with a genuine political programme, as well as unprecedented crackdowns on dissenters.



Sobyanin was running as a candidate for the Kremlin's United Russia party, which was also declared the winner in most of the regional and local polls in Russia, including in the annexed Ukrainian territories.



Voter turnout was significantly higher this year at 42.5%, up from 31% in 2018.



Communist candidate Leonid Zyuganov, a grandson of Russian Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov, came in second place with 8.11%. Three other candidates each received smaller shares of the vote.



In the face of international opposition and protests, the Kremlin also held elections in the occupied territories in Ukraine, which Kiev described as a sham.



The head of United Russia, Andrei Turchak, described the results of the polls as a "convincing all-round victory."



According to the head of the electoral commission, Ella Pamfilova, voter turnout stood at 43.5% nationwide this year, the highest level in regional elections since 2017.



The independent election monitoring organization Golos reported in the morning that out of some 4,000 separate local elections, representatives of the liberal opposition party Yabloko had gained representation in only five city parliaments or village councils.



