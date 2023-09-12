News World Scholz: Withdrawal of Russian troops the basis for peace in Ukraine

As a basis for any peace, Scholz said, "the Russian leadership must realize that it is about withdrawing troops. Then there will be the possibility for talks, and the Ukrainian government will participate, I am sure of that."

Published September 12,2023

As Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine drags on, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he does not think a peaceful resolution is yet in sight.



Scholz said that while it has been possible, at times, to bring key players to the table for discussions, Germany must not turn away from the daily brutality of the war.



"This takes effort and time," Scholz said of peace negotiations. "Time that we don't actually have, because in the meantime Russia continues to bomb, torture and kill in Ukraine."



More than 18 months after Moscow launched the invasion, the chancellor refuted "narratives" that a ready-made peace deal had already been negotiated between Ukraine and Russia in the spring of 2022 but had been scuttled by the United States or Britain.



"No, that is not true," Scholz said.



He said that any "common understanding" that might have been found in the earliest days of the war "was destroyed because the Russian president only used the time to lead his troops around Ukraine after the failure of the attack on the capital Kiev and to begin the attack on eastern Ukraine."



Scholz again defended German arms deliveries to Ukraine. "We will continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defence for as long as necessary," he affirmed.



Scholz delivered his remarks at the International Meeting of Religions and Cultures in Dialogue in Berlin. It is organized annually by the Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic lay movement.



The community was founded in Rome in 1968 and has since developed into a network of Christian lay people with several tens of thousands of followers. Its three-day congress under the motto "The Audacity of Peace" has been running since Sunday and brings together up to 1,000 participants from 33 countries.









