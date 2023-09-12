RUSSIAN MEDIA SHOW VIDEO OF KIM JONG UNS ARRIVAL IN RUSSIA

Russian media have published a video showing the arrival of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in Russia's Far East, disembarking a train in the dark and being greeted by a brass band.



The clip was distributed by the Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday as well as by other media outlets.



However, the video was purportedly recorded on Monday evening during a stopover in the Russian city of Khasan, near a shared border with China and North Korea. Russian officials had conflicting reports as to when Kim made the stopover.



During his visit to Russia, Kim is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was last in the eastern port city of Vladivostok on the Pacific.



Both the place and the time of the meeting remain unclear. It is believed that discussion topics will include an arms deal between Russia and North Korea.



Russia needs ammunition for its ongoing war in Ukraine, while North Korea is likely hoping for Russian technology for its nuclear programme.

