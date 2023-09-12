Putin weighs in to defend Trump: 'persecution of a political rival'

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a defence of Donald Trump in the multiple criminal cases that the former United States president is currently facing.



The charges against Trump show the "rottenness of the American political system," Putin said at an economic forum in the eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok on Tuesday. "What is happening with Trump is a persecution of a political rival for political motives."



Several separate criminal cases are currently under way against Trump in the US. He is charged in federal court in Washington, DC, with attempted election fraud over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that culminated in his supporters' violent attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.



The 77-year-old politician is also charged in Georgia state court with election interference and in federal court in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.



Putin has made supportive comments about Trump in the past as well. Trump has been far less critical of Putin or Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine than current US President Joe Biden.



Putin also praised tech billionaire Elon Musk as an "outstanding person" during his appearance in Vladivostok.



"He is an active, talented businessman," the Kremlin leader said.



Putin's comments about Musk comes a day after the publication of a new biography of the wealthy businessman that includes details of Musk's alleged involvement in limiting the functionality of satellite internet devices provided to Ukraine by one of his companies.



The limitations reportedly thwarted an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.



