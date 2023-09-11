News World Kremlin confirms planned meeting between Putin and Kim Jong Un

Moscow has confirmed a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok, as stated in a Kremlin statement on Monday.

The Kremlin said, on its official website, that Kim will "will pay an official visit to Russia in the coming days" and will meet Putin "at the invitation" of the Russian leader.



The New York Times reported on the meeting last week, saying Kim plans to negotiate weapons supplies with Putin. Kim very rarely leaves North Korea and when he does, he travels by armoured train.



Moscow is concerned with securing supplies of weapons and ammunition for its war against Ukraine, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed officials from the US and allied governments.



The newspaper said Putin is hoping for North Korean artillery shells and anti-tank weapons, while Kim is said to be hoping for advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid.



According to the New York Times report, the visit is to take place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, on the east coast of Russia, scheduled for September 10-13. The Washington Post also reported on the planned meeting.









