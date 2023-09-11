European countries are going to restrict alcohol use

Yeşilay's research titled 'An Examination of Alcohol Control Policies' has revealed that many countries around the world, especially European states, have implemented measures to restrict alcohol consumption.

The report highlights that countries such as Croatia, Hungary, Finland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Malta, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and Latvia have implemented partial restrictions on alcohol consumption in parks and gardens. It also emphasizes that in countries like Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania, alcohol consumption in public areas has been banned.

According to the data in the research, the number of countries in the European region that prohibit alcohol consumption in public areas is increasing. The report also points out that in countries like Bulgaria, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Spain, Slovenia, and Slovakia, alcohol consumption during sports events is strictly prohibited. It is also noted that in Austria, the Czech Republic, France.