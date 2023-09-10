Ukraine says it shot down more than 20 Russian drones

Ukraine shot down more than 20 Russian drones early Sunday, authorities said.

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration said on Telegram.

Popko noted that one person was injured and apartment buildings, cars, trolleybus power lines and roads were damaged as a result of drone parts falling in different parts of the city.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia sent 33 Shahed UAVs toward Kyiv and Ukrainian forces shot down 26 of them.