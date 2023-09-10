Türkiye ready to help quake-hit Morocco 'with all means': Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said on Sunday Türkiye is ready to help quake-hit Morocco "with all means" available.

"As a country that experienced the 'disaster of the century' six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means," Erdoğan told a news conference after the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 injured in the quake that struck the North African country late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.

Erdoğan conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkish institutions and organizations have prepared a relief and rescue team comprising 265 individuals to be dispatched to Morocco to help earthquake victims.

Eleven provinces in southern Türkiye were hit by twin quakes on Feb. 6, leading to widespread damage and destruction. Reconstruction works, however, continue at full pace.