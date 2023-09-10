Erdoğan, Aliyev speak over phone to discuss Karabakh issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev spoke over the phone on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the Karabakh region.

Erdoğan and Aliyev also exchanged views on regional issues, including Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

On Saturday, Türkiye condemned the so-called elections held "under the control of illegal Armenian forces" in territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

"The elections held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces, is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.