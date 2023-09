Ukraine says G20 statement on Russian war 'nothing to be proud of'

Kyiv on Saturday criticised the G20 leaders' statement on the Russian invasion, which denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name.

"Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. At the same time, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Group of 20 has nothing to be proud of," said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman at the Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry.