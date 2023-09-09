Ukraine condemns so-called elections in territories of Karabakh

Ukraine on Saturday condemned the so-called elections held in territories of the Karabakh region, and expressed support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"These elections run counter to the norms and principles of international law, rendering the election results null and void," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ukraine once again expresses its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and advocates the settlement of the Karabakh conflict through political and diplomatic means," the statement said.

Earlier, Türkiye also condemned the so-called elections held "under the control of illegal Armenian forces" in territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, calling the move a "flagrant violation of international law."

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.



