Türkiye voices support to Morocco after deadly earthquake

Türkiye on Saturday expressed sorrow over the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, claiming more than 600 lives.

"I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in friendly and brotherly Morocco," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, wishing Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day," Erdoğan tweeted.

At least 632 people were killed and 392 others injured following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck the North African country. It is said to be strongest tremor to hit Morocco in the last century.

The devastating earthquake has also destroyed parts of the old town of Marrakesh.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds."

"Condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Morocco; May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

The last major earthquake that hit Morocco was in 2004, which killed more than 600 people.
















