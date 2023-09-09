CHINAS XI SENDS MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO MOROCCO AFTER QUAKE

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a "message of condolence" to Morocco Saturday, state media reported, joining a chorus of international support for the North African country in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

"On September 9, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the severe earthquake in Morocco," official broadcaster CCTV said.

At least 820 people were killed by the 6.8-magnitude quake which struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh late Friday.

"I am shocked to learn that a strong earthquake has occurred in your distinguished country, causing great casualties and property damage," said Xi, according to CCTV.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep grief for the victims and sincere condolences to the families.

"I trust that, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, the Moroccan government and people will be able to overcome the impact of this disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date."









