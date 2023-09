United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday the world was facing the risks of conflict as divisions between nations widen, speaking ahead of a G20 leaders summit.

"If we are indeed one global family -- we today resemble a rather dysfunctional one", Guterres told reporters in New Delhi. "Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up, and trust is eroding - which together raise the spectre of fragmentation, and ultimately, confrontation."