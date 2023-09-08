Lake Urmia dries up in Iran, land at risk of salt threat

As a result of decreasing precipitation, increased evaporation, and misguided policies linked to global climate change, Iran's second-largest salt lake, Lake Urmia, has significantly dried up. Despite efforts by the Iranian government to restore the lake to its former state, the drying process could not be prevented. The drying of the approximately 5,200-square-kilometer lake has led to the formation of massive salt deposits.

Prof. Dr. Alaeddinoğlu, a faculty member in the Geography Department of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, emphasized that the salt in the basin has begun to disperse through the region via the wind.

He also pointed out that this destruction will not only affect the region but will have broader consequences, impacting a significant part of the Eastern Anatolia Region in Türkiye. He stated, "It will affect a significant part of the Eastern Anatolia Region. It will affect all the fertile areas, as well as all water resources. "

Türkiye is one of them, and it will be affected. "Each salt particle carried by the wind will cause damage to the geography it reaches. When you irrigate those areas, the salty soil will already significantly reduce fertility. It is necessary to find out exactly how much area it will affect." Alaeddinoğlu said.























