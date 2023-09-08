HOW MIGHT RUSSIAS SETBACKS IN UKRAINE POTENTIALLY BENEFIT NORTH KOREA?

Analysts believe that Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine could translate into potential gains for North Korea.



This perspective stems from the possibility of a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, which could open avenues for Pyongyang to acquire weapons that have been prohibited by United Nations sanctions for over two decades.

Recent developments indicate that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are progressing, particularly after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang in July with the aim of persuading North Korea to supply artillery ammunition to Moscow. The United States National Security Council has reported active advancement in these negotiations and anticipates a forthcoming meeting between Putin and Kim.

If such a meeting occurs, it would come at a time when the Russian military has been significantly strained and in need of supplies due to over a year and a half of conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, it would follow 17 years of UN sanctions designed to hinder North Korea's ability to develop a comprehensive nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, underscores the significance of this potential development, noting that Russia possesses the military technology desired by Kim Jong Un for his illicit satellite launches and nuclear weapons delivery programs.

Despite the UN sanctions, North Korea has rapidly advanced its ballistic missile program over the past two years, conducting numerous missile tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) theoretically capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland. However, questions linger regarding the specifics of North Korea's capabilities, such as the payload capacity of its ICBMs and their ability to survive reentry.

Should North Korea gain access to Russian technology, which has a long history of expertise in nuclear missile forces, it would significantly bolster its own programs, while raising concerns among Western leaders.

Doo Jin-ho, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, suggests that Russia could potentially provide North Korea with various items on its wishlist, including reentry technology, enhanced launch capabilities for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, satellite reconnaissance capabilities, and assistance with satellite launches. North Korea has experienced failures in its two attempted satellite launches this year.

A potential agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow could encompass commodities that Russia possesses in abundance but North Korea lacks due to years of sanctions, including cash, food, and energy.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that if Russia starts purchasing arms from North Korea, in violation of UN sanctions that Russia itself supported, other nations that previously imported military hardware from Pyongyang, such as Iran, might follow suit. Such actions could undermine the North Korea sanctions regime, generate revenue for the Kim regime, and potentially reinvigorate North Korea's arms export business, as noted by Daniel Salisbury, a visiting research fellow at King's College London, in a recent article.