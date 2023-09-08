Bitcoin theft of $365,000 from Moscow police

Russian media group RBK reported that a criminal case has been initiated against the two police officers.The individuals, accused of a large-scale fraud, could face up to ten years in prison.

According to a source, the two officers from the criminal investigations department stopped a man on the street on July 19, handcuffed him, confiscated his phone, and forcibly put him into a vehicle.

While inside the vehicle, the suspects allegedly threatened the man, who was revealed to be a crypto investor, with the prospect of facing a criminal case if he didn't make a payment related to the alleged criminal activity.

According to the source, the unnamed victim transferred 9.6 bitcoins (approximately $265,000) to the police officers' crypto wallets.