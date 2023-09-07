Erdoğan: Attack on holy book Quran in West is a clear hate crime

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received members of the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) at the Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan in his speech"I express on every occasion that we do not accept allowing attacks against our holy book, the Quran, in Europe under the guise of freedom of expression. This is a clear hate crime and barbarism."

He pointed out that the repeated attacks in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark demonstrated that democracy and human rights have not taken root in this region.



He also said, "We see once again in every incident how much those who turn a blind eye to these attacks against Islam and Muslims have internalized human values."

Erdoğan said that attacks on the Quran cannot be "defended with the excuse of freedom of expression" and that such acts "target social peace and stability" during talks with a delegation from the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

Erdoğan also asked them to tell the US Congress and other political circles about the dangers of Islamophobia during the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"I would also like to express my gratitude for your work and solidarity regarding the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster," he said, referring to the twin quakes whose epicenter was in southern Kahramanmaraş province.

The president also said the US Muslim community's donations worth $100 million for the earthquake victims has been a manifestation of Islamic solidarity.

"Our Ummah's stand against Islamophobia, intolerance and discrimination and their unity is of vital importance in the fight against this threat," he added.

Pointing out the importance of the task undertaken by the council in order to explain the true understanding of Islam based on tolerance and brotherhood, Erdoğan said: "Your strength as a Muslim community in America sets an example for the entire Islamic world and constitutes a source of strength and inspiration."

Emphasizing that the adoption of resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly and the Human Rights Council that consider all acts of violence against holy books a violation of international law are important developments, Erdoğan addressed the USCMO delegation.

"Of course, it is obvious that we need to ensure that these decisions are reflected in practice. As Türkiye, we continue to call on the relevant countries to take the necessary measures against those who commit these hate crimes."

Erdoğan also called on the delegation to raise awareness on the dangers of Islamophobia in political circles.

"Many of you have access to political circles in America. You play important roles in terms of social peace and stability. You have representatives in local and federal politics. By using this influence, you can effectively inform all political circles, especially the American Congress, that attacks on the holy Quran cannot be defended under the excuse of freedom of expression and that they target social peace and stability," he underlined.

"I believe that your support will be useful in neutralizing the smear campaigns of anti-Türkiye lobbies. I also expect your contributions in conveying the facts about the terrorist organizations PKK, PYD, YPG and FETO to the American public," he added.

USCMO Secretary General Oussama Jammal later expressed his honor and satisfaction to be together with Erdogan.

"We came here today to congratulate you. You have won a historic election victory," said Jammal.

"This election victory is not just a victory for you or Türkiye. It is essentially a victory for the entire Muslim world."