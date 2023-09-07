NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine counteroffensive 'moving forward'

Ukrainian forces have been able to break through Russian defences and are making progress in their counteroffensive against Moscow's troops, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground and it proves the importance of our support and also our ability and willingness to continue the support," Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers.

"This is heavy fighting, difficult fighting, but they have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward."

In recent days, Ukraine has claimed to have broken through Russia's heavily fortified first line of defence in its gruelling southern offensive.

Ukraine received shipments of Western armour from NATO members, including battle tanks and armoured vehicles, to aid its push.

But Kyiv admits the months-long drive southwards has been slower than hoped and has inflicted a heavy toll on its forces.

Ukraine's troops have reportedly had to increasingly resort to smaller-scale attacks on foot after full-frontal assaults were stalled by the dense minefields laid by the Russians.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reinvigorated the US-led NATO military alliance, leading it to bolster its forces on its eastern flank and grow its membership.

Stoltenberg said he expected Türkiye to approve Sweden's bid to join "as soon as possible" after its parliament reconvenes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed at the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer to clear the way for Stockholm's membership after a year of holding it up.





