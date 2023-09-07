In hypothetical matchup, republican candidate outpaces Biden

A recent CNN poll conducted on Thursday reveals that only former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, among the potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidates, would secure victory over President Biden in a general election.

The poll findings indicate a closely contested race between President Biden and other prominent GOP contenders. For instance, former President Trump garnered 47% support from respondents, while President Biden received 46%, with results falling within the poll's margin of error. Former Vice President Mike Pence also outperformed President Biden by 46% to 44%, remaining within the margin of error. Similarly, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., attained the same result as Pence. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy trailed President Biden by a narrow margin of 45% to 46%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis found himself in a dead heat with President Biden, each receiving 47% support.

However, Nikki Haley emerged as the standout candidate, surpassing the margin of error with a strong lead of 49% support to President Biden's 43%.

Despite these results, it's worth noting that Republican primary polling presents a different perspective, with all candidates significantly trailing behind Trump. Ron DeSantis stands as the only Trump challenger consistently polling in the double digits.

Nikki Haley, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is emphasizing her foreign policy expertise and her experience as the former governor of South Carolina in her campaign.

She distinguishes herself among the Republican contenders by advocating for comprehensive age restrictions for U.S. politicians, requiring elderly incumbents to demonstrate their mental acuity. Haley recently criticized the U.S. Senate, likening it to a "nursing home" following Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health scare, during which he experienced a second public freezing incident. She emphasized the need for politicians to recognize when it's time to step down and endorsed mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 before seeking re-election.