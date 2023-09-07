G20 running into snags between West and Russia ahead of meeting

Just ahead of a New Delhi meeting of the group of leading and emerging economic powers (G20) on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not even watch the meeting via video and whether the group can produce a final communique is unclear.



Putin had said he would not attend the conference in person but via a video link but on Thursday he said he rejected even that idea. Chinese leader Xi Jinping had previously announced that he is not coming to New Delhi.



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will handle major matters related to the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. Lavrov was Putin's proxy at an August meeting in Johannesburg of the BRICS nations, which also include Brazil, India, China and South Africa.



Whether the G20 will even produce a final declaration is unclear, as the West and Russia are at odds over Russia's war against Ukraine.



EU officials reported very difficult negotiations on the planned final declaration. Russia also dampened expectations of a summit declaration setting out concrete goals and results.



A "rather tense work" by the Russian chief negotiator in preparing for the summit was still underway, Peskov said.



There does appear to be agreement on expanding the G20 to include the African Union (AU), something Germany, China, Russia and the United States favour. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, host of the two-day summit, is committed to strengthening the global South.



On Thursday, an agreement in principle to expand the G20 to include the AU was reached, according to the meeting's German delegation.



"No one is coming out and saying we don't want it," a delegation member said.



To date, the European Union is the only regional organization that is a member of the G20. The AU is made up of 55 countries and includes all African countries that are generally recognized internationally, as well as the disputed country of Western Sahara, which is known as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.



The organization represents the interests of around 1.4 billion people. By comparison, only 447.7 million people live in the EU.



The G20 will need to clarify how it deals with other regional organizations such as the ASEAN group of Asian states or the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC). The G20 could enter into talks with these groups.



Climate activists want the G20 to agree to phasing out coal, oil and gas at the summit. The phase-out of these fossil fuels should not be delayed or watered down, said Christoph Bals of Germanwatch.



"China must also move," he said, adding that this is the only way to reach the 2015 Paris climate targets.



Bals called for the G20 to reduce fossil fuel subsidies as quickly as possible. They should also announce that they will triple their renewable energy capacities by 2030. This would make an agreement at the world climate conference in Dubai, which begins on November 30, much more likely.



