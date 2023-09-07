16-year-old brain dead after crash near Paris with police car

Just over two months after police shooting a teenager dead during a traffic stop near Paris caused heavy rioting, France has once again been rocked by a fatal encounter between police and a teenage boy.



A 16-year-old fleeing a police car on a dirt bike collided with another patrol car in the Paris suburb of Elancourt on Wednesday evening.



The collision has left the teenager brain dead, said the public prosecutor's office in Versailles on Thursday.



The police supervisor is investigating the case. The drivers of the two patrol cars involved were taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, but were released again on Thursday.



The public prosecutor's office did not provide any more details on the exact details of the case.



According to media reports, the first police car had received a radio message to stop the teenage boy on the bike, possibly for riding without a helmet. It is unclear whether the police car then tried to get the boy to stop or whether he immediately took flight upon seeing the car.



A little further on, at a crossroads, the boy then collided with the second patrol car, which was on its way back from another operation. As photographs suggest, the youth hit the police car in the side.



In order to prevent possible riots, a 200-member elite unit of the riot police will be deployed in Elancourt on Thursday evening, BFMTV reported, citing police sources.



After a 17-year-old was fatally shot by police during a traffic control at the end of June, France was shaken by heavy riots and protests against police violence and racial discrimination. Some protests saw looting, arson and violent clashes between police and rioters. Over 3,000 people were arrested.



