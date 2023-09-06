Russia says Ukraine realizing how West uses it to restore neocolonialism

Ukraine has started realizing that it is the West's tool for restoring neocolonial dependence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Commenting on remarks by Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, that the third World War has already begun, and "everything is much more complicated" than the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zakharova wrote on Telegram: "Finally they got it."

"Finally, even 'the chosen ones' got it ... they got that this is not a Russian-Ukrainian conflict at all, but a global attempt by the West to return the world to colonial dependence," she said.

According to Zakharova, the ultimate goal of the West is to preserve control over the global resources and wealth that do not belong to it.

She said Danilov's words could mean that "the Ukrainian leadership has realized that it is a tool of the West."

"Ask Danilov what lies behind this 'everything is much more complicated'? Is it an insight about the role of Ukraine in this historical era?" she questioned.

Speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv earlier in the day, Danilov said it is a "big mistake" if someone thinks that the third World War has not begun.

"It has already begun, it lasted for a certain time in the hybrid period, and now it has entered the active phase," he said.