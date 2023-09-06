Romania investigates suspected Russian drone parts on its territory

Romania's army is investigating suspected drone parts discovered on Romanian territory after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports, the Defence Ministry said in Bucharest.



Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirmed the discovery near the village of Plaur on the Chilia branch of the Danube, which forms the border with Ukraine.



Romania is a member of the NATO defence alliance.



"I confirm that parts have been found in this region that could have come from a drone," Tîlvăr told broadcaster Antena 3 CNN during a visit to Plaur.



The Danube village is directly opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail, which has been attacked several times by Russia in recent days.



Earlier, Romania's Defence Ministry and also President Klaus Iohannis had denied statements from Kiev that Russian drones had fallen on Romanian territory.











