MOSCOW APPROVES NIGEL CASEY NOMINATION AS UKS NEW AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA

Moscow has approved the nomination of Nigel Casey, the British government ambassador-designate to Russia, a state-run media outlet reported on Wednesday.

The Russian side has informed the British Embassy in Moscow that the candidate is acceptable, the TASS news agency said, citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In the spring, the British side applied to the Russian Foreign Ministry to obtain consent for the appointment of Nigel Casey as ambassador to Russia. After completing the necessary procedures in June of this year, the British Embassy in Moscow was informed about the acceptability of Casey's candidacy," it said.

On Aug. 2 the British government said Nigel Casey would replace Deborah Bronnert as the country's ambassador to Russia in November.