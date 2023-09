US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit Wednesday, where he was due to announce more than a billion dollars in fresh aid to Ukraine.

"We expect the secretary to be able to announce more than a billion dollars in new US funding for Ukraine during the course of this visit," a senior US State Department official said en route to Kyiv. The State Department said Blinken had arrived in the Ukrainian capital and was greeted by US ambassador Bridget Brink.