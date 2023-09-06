Azerbaijan criticizes Armenia for not taking a constructive stance

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman in the capital Zagreb. Following their meeting, the ministers made statements to the press.

Radman expressed their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence, stating, "The European Union (EU) has been making utmost efforts to contribute to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have always strongly supported peaceful means to resolve the clear issues between the two countries."

Bayramov thanked Croatia for its contributions to improving the situation with Armenia and stated, "Unfortunately, my main message is that Armenia has not yet shown goodwill and taken a constructive approach. Instead, the Armenian side is playing a delaying and confusion game."

Bayramov also noted that the Armenian side frequently conducts armed provocations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and emphasized that the rights and freedoms of Armenian-origin citizens living in Azerbaijan are guaranteed by the Azerbaijani constitution and international mechanisms.