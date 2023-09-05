 Contact Us
Ukrainian parliament approves removal of privatisation agency head

Ukrainian parliament approves removal of privatisation agency head

Reuters WORLD
Published September 05,2023
Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Rustem Umerov as the Head of the State Property Fund on Tuesday, a lawmaker said, paving a way for his likely appointment as defence minister.

Umerov's removal was supported by a majority of members of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app after a vote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was dismissing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and proposed Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker, to replace him.