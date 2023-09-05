SOUTH KOREAS YOON TO PUSH FOR STRONGER RESPONSE TO NORTH KOREA AT ASEAN

South Korea's Yoon to push for stronger response to North Korea at ASEAN

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, ahead of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit set to begin today, granted a written interview to the Indonesian newspaper Kompas.

Yoon stated, "North Korea's escalation of missile provocations and nuclear threats poses direct and existential risks to ASEAN countries."

Highlighting the unity among ASEAN member nations as the most effective response to these threats, Yoon emphasized that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region are directly interconnected with global peace and stability.