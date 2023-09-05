North Korean leader may visit Russia to meet with Putin: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month to discuss potentially providing Moscow with weapons to support its war in Ukraine, according to a report.

Kim will probably travel from the capital Pyongyang by armored train to Vladivostok on Russia's east coast, The New York Times reported, citing US and allied sources.

"Both leaders would be on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run Sept. 10 to 13," it cited the officials as saying.

The potential visit comes days after the White House said Russia and North Korea are "actively advancing" shadowy arms negotiations.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said US intelligence suggests that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu appealed during his visit to North Korea in July for Pyongyang to provide the Kremlin with artillery ammunition as Russia seeks "significant quantities and multiple types of munitions" for use in Ukraine.

Kirby said the high-level discussion "may continue in the coming months."

The White House said in December that Russia's Wagner private military group had received an arms shipment from North Korea and noted in March that Russia was seeking to broker a food-for-arms scheme with Pyongyang.











