IRREGULAR IMMIGRATION ARRIVALS BY SEA SPAINS CANARY ISLANDS: OFFICALS SAYS 500:

News World Irregular immigration arrivals by sea Spain's Canary Islands: Officals says 500:

It was reported that a total of 550 irregular migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in the last 24 hours using 4 boats or dinghies in southwestern Spain.

Published September 05,2023
According to information provided to the press by the Coast Guard agency, it was reported that in the last 24 hours, boats and dinghies carrying 187, 164, 134, and 65 irregular migrants, departing from the North African shores, reached Tenerife and Gran Canaria, which are part of the Canary Islands.

It was noted that the irregular migrants, including women and children among them, are generally in good health, with two individuals being taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Interior, between January 1st and August 31st, 11,459 irregular migrants arrived in the Canary Islands.

In August alone, there was a threefold increase in the number of irregular migrants reaching the Canary Islands compared to the same period in 2022, with approximately 3,000 irregular migrants arriving.