Growing calls to rename India as "Bharat" spark debate

The Indian Constitution currently refers to the country as "India, that is Bharat..." but there is a growing call for it to be changed to simply "Bharat."

The demand to amend the Constitution and rename India as Bharat has been intensifying, and sources have said that the government could consider a decision to rename India.

During an invitation for an evening dinner where G20 Heads of State and Ministers are expected to attend, there was a reference to the "President of Bharat."

During a recent session of Parliament, BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Naresh Bansal had demanded that "India" be removed from the Constitution, claiming that it symbolizes colonial slavery.