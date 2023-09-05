Erdoğan-Putin meeting in Sochi attracts considerable attention from global media

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Sochi summit garnered significant attention in the world media.

The discussions covered a multitude of international and regional issues, but the world's focus was on statements regarding the future of the food crisis.

During the summit, efforts for a new grain agreement were emphasized, and it was stated that the Western world should meet Russia's demands.

Putin stated that Russia is ready to revive the grain export agreement as soon as its export restrictions are lifted.

In this context, the world media highlighted President Erdoğan's statement that he convinced Russian leader Putin to discuss the new grain agreement initiative.

Reuters: Putin, after his meeting with Erdoğan at the Sochi summit, signaled that he is open to discussing the new grain agreement initiative. Erdoğan, on the other hand, believed that the Black Sea grain agreement could be reached soon and that the agreement would be revived.

AP: Russian leader Putin expressed that a new grain agreement is possible if the Western world meets its demands.

Al Jazeera: The leaders conveyed the message that their efforts will continue in resolving the food crisis. They discussed ways to revive the Black Sea grain agreement, which Moscow abandoned in July.

Euronews: The leaders emphasized that the agreement regarding grain exports will be reviewed.

EURACTIV: In Sochi, Putin and Erdoğan discussed the gas center and the grain agreement.