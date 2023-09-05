AUSTRALIAS EFFECTIVE EMERGENCY RESCUE OF ANTARCTIC RESEARCHER

The Australian Antarctic Program (AAP) has provided an update regarding the emergency rescue operation initiated on September 2nd to evacuate a researcher stationed at the Casey Research Station.

According to the statement, the icebreaker vessel named RSV Nuyina, used in the operation, traveled over 3,000 kilometers from Australia to a location more than 144 kilometers away from the station last week. On September 3rd, officials reached the station via two helicopters from this location.

While maintaining confidentiality regarding the individual's identity and health condition, it was mentioned that the researcher is expected to arrive in Australia next week. Furthermore, all other personnel at Antarctic research stations are reported to be safe.

AAP authorities had previously announced the commencement of the emergency rescue operation on September 2nd due to a researcher stationed at the Casey Research Station in Antarctica requiring specialized medical treatment due to a deteriorating health condition.